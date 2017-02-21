Cast photo, rating revealed for The Predator!

Shane Black’s “The Predator” might be Schwarzenegger-less, but it will share one thing in common with the beloved, uber-violent original : an R-rating.

As opposed to the “Aliens vs Predator” movies, not to mention several other Fox franchise sequels in recent years (those “Die Hard” movies come to mind), “The Predator” is going to be super violent, uber gory, and according to Black himself, will feature bones spurting red gunk. Considering a big part of the appeal of the original 1987 film was director John McTiernan’s no-holds-barred action sequences, which even got quite scary at times, the rating news is no doubt music to the ears of anyone familiar with the ‘Get to da Choppa!’ line.

And, just to be clear… PG-13 is for pussies. Spines bleed… a lot. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017

Meanwhile Black has tweeted the first cast photo from the film – which starts filming today – featuring (from L to R) Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay , Black himself, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key.