Would Keanu Reeves return to The Matrix?

Back around the time his face was plastered all over teeny magazines, Keanu Reeves wasn’t too fond of sequels. Sure, he did one to “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, but by and large he would pass on most scripts that landed on his desk featuring a title with the words “Part 2”. His most famous case of sequel-nixing was, of course, when he opted not to return for a sequel to his smash hit “Speed”, leaving Jason Patric to take the lead in “Speed 2 : Cruise Control” and having former co-star Sandra Bullock take top billing.

Lately though, whether it’s his age or a newfound attitude towards sequels – being that many of them are so damn good these days, Reeves seems more open to reprising earlier parts. Case in point : He’s currently riding atop of the box office as ‘John Wick’ in a sequel to the surprise crime thriller gem from a couple of years ago. He’s already reportedly in talks for a third film in the series.

Reeves has also committed to doing a third “Bill & Ted” film, one that focuses on the now middle-aged rockers (Reeves and Alex Winter) having to write a song to save the world. That one has been in the works for quite some time, but by all accounts it does seem to be moving forward.

And sure, though there’s no word on a third “Speed” film yet – don’t be surprised if Fox, especially considering how well “John Wick” has done, approach Reeves and Sandra Bullock about hoping to reboot that franchise. Bound to happen eventually.

Not surprisingly though, film fans want to know whether we might one day see ‘Neo’ back on the big screen. Though there have been umpteen rumors over the years about new “Matrix” films being in development, Reeves isn’t often quizzed on his interest.

Yahoo! Movies UK asked Reeves – out promoting “John Wick Chapter 2” – whether or not he’d do “Matrix 4” if it was presented to him. The answer, not surprisingly, involves some caveats.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved. They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not? People die, stories don’t, people in stories don’t.”

Reeves reunited with his “Matrix” co-star Laurence Fishburne for “John Wick Chapter 2”.