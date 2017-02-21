Fate of the Furious has a whopping run time!

The next “Fast & Furious” film won’t be one for weak bladders and wiggly butts.

According to Cinemarx.Ro (via The IMDb), “The Fate of the Furious” runs for 160 minutes! – that’s twenty minutes longer than “Furious 7”, and considerably longer than the other installments in the long-running series.

It is possible that this is an error, but considering how many names are in the cast – Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren – it is possible the film needed to be such a length in order to give them all ample screen time.