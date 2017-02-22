First look at the cast of Alien : Covenant

Ahead of a planned sneak peek tomorrow, Twentieth Century Fox have released the first still of “Alien : Covenant”.

Captured like the legendary dinner scene in 1979’s “Alien”, the pic shows the crew members of the ‘Covenant’ gathered around the dinner table. In addition to Katherine Waterston and Michael Fassbender, you’ll see James Franco there, at the far back, cloaked in a blanket – suggesting he’s playing either Jesus or someone unwell.

Watch for a sneak peek of “Alien : Covenant” during tomorrow’s episode of “Legion”.