De Niro will play The Irishman for Netflix

Netflix have snapped up the rights to the highly-anticipated “The Irishman”, a gangster yarn that unites the dream team of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

After the lackluster returns on his latest film “Silence”, Paramount decided not to jump at Scorsese’s next and as a result, the iconic filmmaker was forced to repackage “The Irishman”. Netflix jumped at the chance to make the long-gestating $100 million dollar drama, promising Scorsese the creative freedom to make the movie the way he wants to make it. Any existing distribution deals, like the ones set up with STX Entertainment, who were to take international rights, are now considered void with Netflix’s deal encompassing global rights.

The movie, which doesn’t have a start date, will feature De Niro as Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, a mobster reportedly involved in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. Al Pacino is in talks to co-star while Joe Pesci has long been rumoured for a role.