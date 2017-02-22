Sequel News : The Predator, Hellboy III, Bond 25, X-Men : Supernova

The Predator

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) has joined the cast of “The Predator”, now shooting in Vancouver under the direction of Shane Black.

Allen plays an ex-marine who, led by Boyd Holbrook’s character, goes on the hunt for the title character.

Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane and Olivia Munn co-star. (Via ‘Heat Vision‘)

Hellboy III

Guillermo Del Toro has confirmed that, despite his best efforts to get it done, there won’t be a third “Hellboy” movie. The filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the project’s demise, stating “Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it.”

Bond 25

The next James Bond film, which – despite all those tabloidy rumours – will indeed star Daniel Craig, is eyeing a shoot in Croatia. There have been advanced talks to host some filming in Dubrovnik on the film, the twenty fifth in the series. (Via ‘MI6 HQ‘)

X-Men : Supernova

Long-time “X-Men” screenwriter Simon Kinberg is reportedly in talks to write and direct the next film in the franchise (rumoured to be titled “X-Men : Supernova”, and said to be focusing on Jean Grey’s transformation into Dark Phoenix). The film will reportedly be in front of the cameras in May. (Via ‘Collider‘)