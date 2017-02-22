Demi Moore returns to TV for Empire arc

Film icon and celebrated actress Demi Moore will guest-star in a multiple-episode arc on broadcast’s No. 1 drama, “Empire”, beginning this spring on FOX. Moore will make her debut in the Season Three finale, playing a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family in Season Four.

Moore joins previously announced actors and musicians who will appear on “Empire” this spring, including Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Long and Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis.

“Empire” returns Wednesday, March 22 on FOX.