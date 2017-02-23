Kristen Stewart in talks with Fox for ‘Underwater’

Kristen Stewart is in final negotiations with Fox to star in “Underwater”, reports Deadline.

Stewart, who cemented herself in Hollywood playing the vampire-loving Bella in the Twilight series, will start filming next month if the deal goes ahead, which is to be directed by William Eubank and directed by Chernin Entertainment. “Underwater” is about an underwater scientific crew who have to fight for survival following an earthquake. Stewart’s role would be a tough and jaded member of the crew who ends up in a relationship with another of the team. Because as we know, all the best love stories begin in the midst of a natural disaster.

Potentially good news, as we have seen many females in the lead hero role, would be nice to see another.