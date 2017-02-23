Ryan Reynolds to co-write upcoming X-Force film

The yet-untitled “X-Force” movie is coming along nicely, with a new director and writers on-board, reports Comicbook.com.

Sources say that Joe Carnahan is set to direct the film, and co-write alongside Ryan Reynolds, who is currently also working on the sequel to last year’s Valentine’s Day blockbuster “Deadpool”. X-Force another of the Marvel Comics creations; a group of mutants named things like ‘Domino’, ‘War Path’, and the truly terrifying ‘Boom Boom’.

Carnahan is no stranger to the directing world, with movie credits such as “Smokin’ Aces”, “The Grey” and “The A-Team” attributed to his name. He’s also going to join forces with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith for the upcoming “Bad Boys” sequel next year. His co-writer Reynolds is better known for his acting roles, so writing will be a nice change of pace from not only acting, but marriage with Blake Lively – life is tough.

