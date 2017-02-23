The Predator gets Aussie representation with Yvonne Strahovski on board

The Australian ladies are making waves overseas, with it being announced Yvonne Strahovski is in final negotiations with 20th Century Fox to join the cast of “The Predator”, the reboot to the sci-fi franchise, which dates all the way back to the 80s. According to The Hollywood Reporter Strahovski will join co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane and Olivia Munn.

The movie begun filming this month in Vancouver, and is being directed by Shane Black. Strahovski will play the mother to Tremblay, a troubled boy who is accidentally drawn into the conflict with the fierce creatures by his father (Holbrook). Strahovski is well known to audiences for her recurring role in NBC’s “Chuck”, and other appearances in “Dexter”, “24: Live Another Day” and “The Astronaut’s Wives Club”.

Producer John Davis has previously said that he thinks the film is fresh and reimagines the franchise in a “different, interesting way”.