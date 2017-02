Starring Rooney Mara, Riley Keough, Robert Redford and Jason Segel, check out the new trailer for Netflix’s “The Discovery”. The film will release on Netflix and in select theatres on March 31.

One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to “get there”. A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife.