Trailer : Alien : Covenant

In space no one can hear you stoned.

“Pineapple Express” and “This is the End” cohorts James Franco and Danny McBride reunite for the sequel to “Prometheus”.

In this, a prologue to the madness that lies ahead, we see the crew of the titular vessel enjoying themselves before the, er, alienation begins.

The trailer also features other crew members Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir and Michael Fassbender, reprising her role from “Prometheus”.

“Alien : Covenant”, directed by Ridley Scott, hits theaters May 19.