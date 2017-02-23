Willis phoning in a couple more for Emmett/Furla/Oasis

Bruce Willis has agreed to do a couple more pictures for 50 Cent;s woeful production hub direct-to-video action house Emmett/Furla/Oasis.

First up, Willis will star in Brett Donowho’s “Acts of Violence”, which begins it’s shot March 27 in Ohio. The “Die Hard” star will then move onto “Reprisal”, with Brian A.Miller at the helm, will shoots in July, also in Ohio.

The films up the partnership between Willis and Emmett/Furla/Oasis to 13 films.

“Our partnership with Bruce is second to none,” Emmett and Furla said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re very proud of the diversity of films that we’ve made with Bruce from 16 Blocks to Lay The Favorite. We look forward to collaborating with Bruce on these two films, and many more in the future.”

Willis, whose theatrical releases are few and far between these days, recently completed work on “Death Wish” – which is expected to hit theaters. His recent work includes critically-maligned actioner “Extraction”, Bill Murray comedy “Rock the Kasbah” and “Vice” with Thomas Jane. He’s said to be circling new sequels to “Die Hard” and “Unbreakable” but no movement on either yet.