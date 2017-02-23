Keitel reuniting with Scorsese, De Niro for Irishman

Martin Scorsese has reportedly recruited one of his constants for a role in the recently-greenlit Netflix drama “The Irishman”.

Harvey Keitel, who worked with Scorsese and “Irishman” co-star Robert De Niro on several films including “Goodfellas” and “Mean Streets”, is rumoured to be up for the role of Jimmy Hoffa in the gangster yarn.

Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale and Joe Pesci are also onboard the film, which stars De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a family man and hitman for the mob who is said to have been involved in the murder of Hoffa.

“The Irishman” is based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses”.

