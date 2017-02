Hot on the heels of that exciting “X-Force” news, we’ve another cool “Deadpool”-related news item to share.

Per Collider, “Cabin in the Woods” and “The Martian” writer (he also directed the former) Drew Goddard is helping out Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on their “Deadpool 2” script. Goddard’s official title is ‘consultant’, says the site.

Considering the fine-ass work Goddard’s given us so far – also throwing “Cloverfield” in there – this is sweet music to the ears of Wade Wilson fans.