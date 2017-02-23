Logan does NOT have an end-credits sequence!

What a tangled web we browse on! It now seems that there is NOT an end-credits sequence attached to prints of “Logan”. Collider, who had the scoop on the prospective end-of-film stinger, says they were wrong. “…after doing some digging I’ve learned I wasn’t altogether wrong about Logan having something cool for the fans. But instead of it being after the credits, maybe it’s before the movie has started.”

Previously…

Maybe a Deadpool cameo in “Logan” isn’t off-the-cards?

Thanks to some sprightly internet investigators, it’s been confirmed that an end-credits (or mid-credits) scene for the “X-Men” spin-off, opening this week, has been added onto the film.

Nobody knows what it is, but we can only assume it has something to do with this. Guess we’ll find out come Friday!