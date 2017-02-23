Michelle Rodriguez’s robo-role in Battle Angel revealed

“Fast & Furious” alum Michelle Rodriguez has a robotic part to play in Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita : Battle Angel”, EW has learned.

The film, which recently completed principal photography, teams Rodriguez with Rosa Salazar, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, and Keean Johnson.

Rodriguez, best known for her role in the “Fast & Furious” and James Cameron’s “Avatar”, plats a cyborg named Gelda.

“Alita: Battle Angel” is expected to hit theaters on July 20, 2018.