DC Superhero Nightwing to get his own film

Great news for DC fans, as Warner Bros plans to add to the list of superhero films with the production of “Nightwing”, who is a character from the Batman series. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Lego Batman director Chris McKay is in negotiations to be at the helm of the film.

The character of Nightwing is no stranger to the big screen, having been voiced by Michael Cera in “The Lego Batman Movie”, however this will be his first live-action feature debut. He joins a string of future Warner Bros projects in which they focus on specific characters as seen in the DC comics.

Nightwing, whose everyday name is Dick Grayson, has had an extensive history in the DC Universe, best known as being the original Robin and later becoming leader of the Teen Titans. Bam! Pow! Zap!