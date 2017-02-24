The Batman gets a new director

It’s a batty news day! After Ben Affleck stepped aside from directing “The Batman”, Variety reports that Matt Reeves has signed on to fill Affleck’s shoes in directing and producing the movie.

It’s good news for Warner Bros, as there have been many back and forth negotiations about the directing role since the exit of Affleck.

Reeves seems to have embraced the opportunity, saying “I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Reeves’ directing credits include “Cloverfield”, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and the upcoming “War of the Planet of the Apes”, but this will be his first step into the realm of comic book heroes.