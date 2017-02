The trailer and poster for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid : The Long Haul” has dropped.

In the new film, a family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course–thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to (finally!) become famous.

Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, and Alicia Silverstone star.

“The Long Haul” wimps out May 19.