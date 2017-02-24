Trailer : Their Finest

The first trailer for “Their Finest”, a World War II-set romantic dramedy from director Lone Scherfig (”An Education”) starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, and Bill Nighy, has been released.

With London emptied of its men now fighting at the Front, Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) is hired by the British Ministry of Information as a “slop” scriptwriter charged with bringing “a woman’s touch” to morale-boosting propaganda films. Her natural flair quickly gets her noticed by dashing movie producer Buckley (Sam Claflin) whose path would never have crossed hers in peacetime. As bombs are dropping all around them, Catrin, Buckley and a colorful crew work furiously to make a film that will warm the hearts of the nation. Although Catrin’s artist husband looks down on her job, she quickly discovers there is as much camaraderie, laughter and passion behind the camera as there is onscreen.

In Theaters April 7th 2017