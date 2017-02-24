Miller, Giannini join Catcher was a Spy

Golden Globe-Nominee Sienna Miller (”American Sniper”) and Academy Award-Nominee Giancarlo Giannini (”Seven Beauties”) have joined the cast of Ben Lewin’s (”The Sessions”) ”The Catcher Was a Spy”. Academy Award-Nominee Robert Rodat (”Saving Private Ryan”) wrote the screenplay which is based on the New York Times’ bestselling book written by Nicholas Dawidoff. The cast includes Paul Rudd, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti and Jeff Daniels.

”The Catcher Was a Spy” tells the true story of Moe Berg (Rudd) – professional baseball player, Ivy League graduate, attorney who spoke nine languages – and a top-secret spy for the OSS who helped the U.S. win the race against Germany to build the atomic bomb. The film is centered around Berg’s most important mission during the war – infiltrating the circle of Werner Heisenberg, the enigmatic lead scientist for the Nazi atomic program, determining whether he is a true supporter of the Nazi regime’s efforts to build the bomb, and making the call to kill him if he is, in fact, the threat he’s perceived to be to the Allied cause. Overseen by The Father of Central Intelligence, O.S.S. Chief “Wild Bill” Donovan (Daniels), Berg was assisted by a military specialist, Furman (Pearce) and a renowned physicist, Goudsmit (Giamatti).

Miller plays Estella Huni, Moe Berg’s love interest and Giannini plays Italian physicist Professor Eduardo Amaldi.