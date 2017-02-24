Ferris Bueller’s American Crime Story!

Matthew Broderick has been cast in ”Katrina: American Crime Story”, the second installment of the universally acclaimed, award-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Broderick will portray Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as Executive Producers on ”Katrina: American Crime Story”, which is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Broderick was last seen on screen in ”Rules Don’t Apply” directed and starring Warren Beatty, as well as ”Manchester By The Sea” directed by Kenneth Lonergan. He will next be seen in ”Look Away” alongside Chloe Sevigny and Aidan Turner.