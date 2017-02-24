Starz announces American Gods premiere date

Starz announced today that the highly-anticipated eight-episode first season of FremantleMedia North America produced STARZ Original Series “American Gods,” adapted from Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed contemporary fantasy novel, will make its network premiere on Sunday, April 30th at 9PM ET/PT.

The series will debut publicly at SXSW on March 11 at 11 AM CT at the Vimeo Theater in the Austin Convention Center followed by an extended Q&A moderated by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell. Showrunners and cast in attendance will include Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Crispin Glover, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Jonathan Tucker and Betty Gilpin.

“American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing – one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.