Twin Peaks posters on Twin Peaks day!

In honor of “Twin Peaks” Day, Showtime has released dual posters for the new limited series, which will debut with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21. One poster depicts Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose mysterious death sparked the “Twin Peaks” saga, while the other showcases series star Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper.

Immediately following the premiere on Showtime, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime treaming service. In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on Showtime on May 28, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.