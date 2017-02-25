Another X-Men star retires character for good

Though initially open to the idea of reprising Charles Xavier in future films, “Logan” star Patrick Stewart has decided Hugh Jackman has the right idea and wants to quit while he’s ahead.

Stewart, who has appeared in nearly every one of the “X-Men” films, made the announcement at a SiriusXM Town Hall event where he appeared alongside Jackman and director James Mangold.

The one-time “Star Trek : The Next Generation” star told EW : “A week ago, Friday night in Berlin, the three of us sat, watching the movie. And I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it. Maybe it was the company of these two guys, but the movie ended and – this is an admission – but at one point [Hugh] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [mimes wiping a tear from his eye] like this, and then I realized I had just done the same thing. Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.’”

See Jackman and Stewart’s final turns as Wolverine and Charles Xavier, respectively, in next week’s “Logan”.