Another DC shows crossover event set for The CW!

While last year’s four-night crossover barely involved The CW’s “Supergirl” – with most of the action playing out on “The Flash”, “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” – executive producer Andrew Kreisberg tells EW that’ll be rectified with the next crossover event, which is already in the planning stages.

“Because we weren’t aware that we were going to switch ‘Supergirl’ from CBS to CW and it was really going to be part of it — that was the one show that didn’t have built-in shut-down days, so all the other ones did.

Melissa [Benoist] ended up being heavily in Flash and then in Arrow, so Supergirl was the one we needed to shut down the most and it was the one that we didn’t have any opportunity to.

Now that we’ve gotten the early pickup and we’ve started designing the seasons, we’re building in those dark days, and actually more dark days on Supergirl than the other shows, to make it a little easier… Next year, we’re hoping to do a true four-way crossover.”

Meanwhile, “Supergirl” and “The Flash” crossover next month for a special musical episode.