Kinberg responds to X-Men rumours

Long-time “X-Men” writer Simon Kinberg has responded to rumours that he’s set to take over the reins from Bryan Singer on the next instalment.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of “Logan”, Kinberg says the reports are “premature” but if it does happen he’d likely be bringing the ‘Dark Phoenix’ storyline [back] to the big screen.

“I’m a huge fan of The Dark Phoenix story, and I felt like there was a lot that we didn’t do in X-Men: The Last Stand, which was based on the Phoenix story. [Things] that if we were so lucky to get another chance, we would do differently,” Kinberg said.

Kinberg, who wrote “X-Men : The Last Stand” (2006), says if he does end up directing he would certainly be daunted by the scope and budget of an “X-Men” movie.

“I’ve been around movies of this scale for over a decade now. The first movie I ever worked on was Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It’s five X-Men movies in, and there’s The Martian. I’ve been around big movies,” he said. “To me, what would be new about directing would be having more creative control than I do, as I did as a writer, and even as I do as a writer-producer.”

Sophie Turner is expected to reprise her role as Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix for the film.