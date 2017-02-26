International Trailer : The Fate of the Furious

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for “The Fate of the Furious”.

There’s some new footage in here for the April 14 release previously unseen in the domestic trailer.

F.Gary Gray directs the latest sequel in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and a dozen more testosterone-chugging thesps star.