Get Out star joins Widows

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya will headline director Steve McQueen’s “Widows” remake at New Regency, Film 4 and See-Saw Films.

Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) will co-write the film, an adaptation of Lynda LaPlante’s 1983 miniseries.

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo are already aboard.

The plot centers on the aftermath of four armed robbers killed during a failed heist, and their surviving widows join forces and resolve to pull off the raid themselves.

Kaluuya is shooting Marvel’s “Black Panther”, and will star in “The Kitchen” for producer Michael Fassbender which he wrote.

Via ‘Deadline‘