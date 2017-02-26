Batman vs. Superman, Hillary’s America scoop Razzie Awards!

The winners of the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards – affectionately known as ‘The Razzies’ – have been announced.

Big winners (or is it losers?) of the night include “Batman vs. Superman : Dawn of Justice”, which flew away with several embarrassing statues, and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” winning worst picture.

“It all came down to two decidedly different examples of cinematic sludge: The $250 million comic book oop-us ‘Batman v Superman’ and the faux right wing ‘documentary’ ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,'” a statement from the Razzies read.