Hollywood great Bill Paxton dead at 61

Sad news to report today, with it being confirmed that actor and director Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61, following complications from surgery. Paxton’s acting career spanned from such classics as Titanic, Twister, Apollo 13 and Aliens, to the more recent TV Series “Training Day” and upcoming film “The Circle” alongside Tom Hanks.

Paxton was perhaps most well known for his stint on “Big Love” from 2006-2011, playing lead role and receiving 3 Golden Globe nominations. However he had his hand in many pies, also dabbling in producing, directing and writing over his extensive career.

He is survived by his wife Louise Newberry and two children James and Lydia Paxton.

His family have released the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

RIP Bill, thanks for the memories.