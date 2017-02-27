Claire Danes & Jim Parsons board transgender family drama

Jim Parsons and Claire Danes are set to star in “A Kid Like Jake”.

According to Variety, Parsons and Danes will play the parents of a 4-year-old-son who prefers to dress up as a princess instead of G.I. Joe.

Based on Daniel Pearle’s stage play, the film follows the Brooklyn couple, trying to find the right kindergarten for their child as they navigate questions about gender identity.

“Transparent’s” Silas Howard will direct the film which has Parsons and Todd Spiewak on board to produce via That’s Wonderful Productions along with Eric Norsoph. Double Nickel is the executive producer.