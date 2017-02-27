To celebrate the home entertainment release of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”, out on March 1, Moviehole has 10 DVD copies of the film to giveaway!

Two-time Academy Award® winner Ang Lee brings his extraordinary vision to Billy Lynn‘s Long Halftime Walk, based on the widely-acclaimed, bestselling novel. The film is told from the point of view of 19-year-old private Billy Lynn (newcomer Joe Alwyn) who, along with his fellow soldiers in Bravo Squad, becomes a hero after a harrowing Iraq battle and is brought home temporarily for a victory tour. Through flashbacks, culminating at the spectacular halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day football game, the film reveals what really happened to the squad – contrasting the realities of the war with America’s perceptions.

