Oscars 2017: Winners & Best Picture Drama!

In what has been one of the most dramatic endings in Oscar history, “Moonlight” has won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The night ran pretty smoothly until the closing minutes, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong film as the Best Picture winner.

The presenters were incorrectly given the Best Actress award envelope, which read Emma Stone’s name and “La La Land”. A confused Beatty handed the envelope to Dunaway, who announced “La La Land” as the winner.

The “La La Land” cast and producers took to the stage in celebration, but stopped midway through their speeches when the mistake was announced. See the video in the player above.

“There’s been a mistake. ‘Moonlight’ won,” said “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz. “It’s not a joke. This is not a joke, come up here.”

“I want to tell you what happened,” said Beatty, after the mistake. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny… This is ‘Moonlight’, the best picture.”

Despite not winning Best Picture, “La La Land” took home a host of awards, including best director for Damien Chazelle, best actress for Emma Stone, cinematography, production design, original score, and original song.

Other winners at the 89th Academy Awards include Best Actor Casey Affleck for “Mancherster By The Sea”, Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis for “Fences” and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight”.

See the full list of winners below:

Best picture:

“Moonlight” (WINNER)

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

Lead actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” (WINNER)

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Lead actress:

Emma Stone, “La La Land” (WINNER)

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences” (WINNER)

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director:

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle (WINNER)

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve

Animated feature:

“Zootopia,” Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer (WINNER)

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

“Moana,” John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

“My Life as a Zucchini,” Claude Barras and Max Karli

“The Red Turtle,” Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Animated short:

“Piper,” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer (WINNER)

“Blind Vaysha,” Theodore Ushev

“Borrowed Time,” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” Robert Valley and Cara Speller

“Pearl,” Patrick Osborne

Adapted screenplay:

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney (WINNER)

“Arrival,” Eric Heisserer

“Fences,” August Wilson

“Hidden Figures,” Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

“Lion,” Luke Davies

Original screenplay:

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan (WINNER)

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Cinematography:

“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren (WINNER)

“Arrival,” Bradford Young

“Lion,” Greig Fraser

“Moonlight,” James Laxton

“Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto

Best documentary feature:

“O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow (WINNER)

“13th,” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

“Fire at Sea,” Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

“I Am Not Your Negro,” Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck

“Life, Animated,” Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

Best documentary short subject:

“The White Helmets,” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (WINNER)

“4.1 Miles,” Daphne Matziaraki

“Extremis,” Dan Krauss

“Joe’s Violin,” Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

“Watani: My Homeland,” Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Best live action short film:

“Sing,” Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (WINNER)

“Ennemis Interieurs,” Selim Azzazi

“La Femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

“Silent Nights,” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

“Timecode,” Juanjo Gimenez

Best foreign language film:

“The Salesman,” Iran (WINNER)

“A Man Called Ove,” Sweden

“Land of Mine,” Denmark

“Tanna,” Australia

“Toni Erdmann,” Germany

Film editing:

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert (WINNER)

“Arrival,” Joe Walker

“Hell or High Water,” Jake Roberts

“La La Land,” Tom Cross

“Moonlight,” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Sound editing:

“Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare (WINNER)

“Deep Water Horizon,” Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

“La La Land,” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“Sully,” Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound mixing:

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace (WINNER)

“Arrival,” Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye

“La La Land,” Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Production design:

“La La Land,” David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (WINNER)

“Arrival,” Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

“Hail, Caesar!,” Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

“Passengers,” Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena

Original score:

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz (WINNER)

“Jackie,” Mica Levi

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Original song:

“City of Stars,” “La La Land” — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (WINNER)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land” — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls” — Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story” — Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana” — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Makeup and hair:

“Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson (WINNER)

“A Man Called Ove,” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

“Star Trek Beyond,” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Costume design:

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Colleen Atwood (WINNER)

“Allied,” Joanna Johnston

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” Consolata Boyle

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

“La La Land,” Mary Zophres

Visual effects:

“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon (WINNER)

“Deepwater Horizon,” Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

“Doctor Strange,” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould