Danny Devito in talks for Dumbo

Danny Devito is currently in negotiations to join Tim Burton’s take on Disney’s “Dumbo”, which is currently casting.

Deadline reports that he is working on moving his schedule around to join Eva Green in the remake of the beloved children’s classic. Burton’s film is said to be a mixture of live-action and animation, no doubt adding some of his Burton quirkiness to the tale. It is an adaptation of the 1941 animated classic.

Devito is still appearing in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia” and began his career in off-Broadway productions. He will potentially play the role of the Ringmaster, Medici (no, not Dumbo).