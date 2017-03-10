TV Casting: The Good Fight, Nashville, Drama High

Jane Lynch has been cast in “The Good Fight” as Agent Madeline Starkey. THR has the news, describing the character as an FBI lifer who is just as quirky as you’d expect of someone who can’t be fired. Affable, unassuming with a pleasant manner, she can sometimes play dumb, but is extremely shrewd.

Lynch will guest star on episode nine of the series, set to air April 9 on CBS All Access.

Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday have been added to the cast of “Nashville”, set to make their debuts in the back-half of season 5.

While the second half of “Nashville’s” fifth season remains without a premiere date, you can watch the trailer below.

No solid details on the newcomers’ roles yet, though Variety suggests that Bilson has joined in a recurring role as a character named Alyssa.

“How I Met Your Mother” alum Josh Radnor has joined NBC’s drama pilot “Drama High”.

From Jason Katims and Jeffrey Seller, “Drama High” is inspired by the book of the same name which tells the story of groundbreaking high school drama teacher Lou Volpe.

Radnor’s character is named Lou Mazzuchelli, described as a left of center leading man who has to discover his own passion, drive and charisma. He is a father of three, husband and an English teacher at a school in a rust belt town in Pennsylvania, who decides to take a leap on taking over the drama department and it ignites an excitement in him which surprises him and spreads to his students (via Variety).

Shannon Purser, Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho and Rarmian Newton are also in the cast.