Sequel News : The Predator, Cars 3, Bond 25

The Predator

In addition to a new image from the film – giving us our first look at Thomas Jane and Alfie Allen in the film – actor Trevante Rhodes (one of the rumoured candidates for Warner’s “Green Lantern Corps” movie) let rip to Yahoo! about his character and what the general gist of the plot is.

He says he’s playing Nebraska Williams, a marine who is involved in a operation to stalk down the Predator.

“We form a bit of a motley crew. It’s what you expect a Shane Black move to be, set in the world of the Predator.”

Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, Keegan-Michael Key and Jacob Tremblay star in the film, written by Black and Fred Dekker.

Cars 3

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) and Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) will lend their voices to Disney and Pixar’s “Cars 3”, which opens in the Summer.

Washington will play a red sports car called Natalie Certain, Fillion a luxury car called Sterling, and DeLaria a school bus named Miss Fritter.

A new poster for the film has also been released.

Bond 25

Retired Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have been yanked out of Bond retirement to pen the next instalment in the franchise.

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye reports that the duo, who have written every Bond instalment since “Tomorrow Never Dies”, will be back to tell 007’s next adventure. At this stage it’s unknown whether Daniel Craig is back as the MI6 agent.