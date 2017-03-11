Trailer: Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron is bringing a badass super spy to our screens this year in “Atomic Blonde” and now the first trailer for the film has dropped. Think John Wick or James Bond and, by the looks of the trailer, you’re on the right track…

David Leitch directs “Atomic Blonde” from a script by Kurt Johnstad based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart’s graphic novel series “The Coldest City”. John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones co-star in the July 28 release.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.