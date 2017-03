Word out of SXSW is that Edgar Wright’s newie is sweeter than a bucket of toffee apple spit.

The lovechild of your folks’ record collection, Walter Hill & a doctored Tarantino script, the action-comedy features “Divergent” alum Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Lily James and Jamie Foxx. No word on a Frost/Pegg cameo.

Check out the trailer for the film picking up more buzz than a depressed doorbell, “Baby Driver”. In theaters this August.