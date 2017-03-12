Cast locked up for Escape Plan 2

Sly Stallone’s next protein commercial is going to be crammed with lots of extra brawn and beauty.

In addition to the Oscar Winner himself, “Escape Plan 2” will feature Jaime King (“Fanboys”, “Barely Lethal”), “Guardians of the Galaxy” standout Dave Bautista, and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson – reprising his role from the original slogfest (those in the know will be aware that Jackson is also a producer on the series, as he is half these B actioners, so no surprise that he throws himself a bone).

No word on whether Arnold Schwarzenegger, who shared cell space with Stallone in the original, will be back. His Twitter feud with Donald Trump may clash with the filming date.

Steven C.Miller directs “Escape Plan 2”, eyeing a Spring start in Atlanta.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘, ‘Deadline‘