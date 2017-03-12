X-Men pilot title & cast photo

The “X-Men” series pilot that Bryan Singer is helming, with Matt Nix on EP duties, has a title.

The title ‘Gifted’ was outed via a photo of a casting reading displayed on producer Lauren Schuler Donner’s Twitter.

Starring Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Blair Redford, Sean Teale, Emma Dumont and Joseph Morgan, “Gifted” will follow two parents who discover that their children are mutants, forcing them to go on the run, eventually linking up with an underground mutant resistance group.