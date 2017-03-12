Sequels : Daddy’s Home 2 adds Cena, Avatar 2 delayed (again)

Daddy’s Home 2

WWE star John Cena is taking some time off from the ring to reprise his role for sequel. “Daddy’s Home 2”, which is about to begin production in Boston and is set to hit theaters Nov. 10, sees original stars Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell joined by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. Cena, who appeared briefly in a cameo at the end of the 2015 comedy, will play a more prominent role in the second movie. (THR)

Avatar 2

Bad news for the few anticipating the “Avatar” sequel with director James Cameron announcing that the effectsy flick won’t be releasing December 2018 as originally promised.

Talking to The Star, Cameron said “2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm release date. What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So we’re not making Avatar 2. We’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5. It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. (Laughs) So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it. It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now we’re making four. We’re full tilt boogie right now. This is my day job and pretty soon we’ll be 24-7. We’re pretty well designed on all our creatures and sets. It’s pretty exciting stuff. I wish I could share with the world. But we have to preserve a certain amount of showmanship and we’re going to draw that curtain when the time is right.

But there is a very high degree of enthusiasm at 20th Century Fox for these projects. And certainly here in house. We’re just loving it. We’re loving being able to immerse in this world in so much more detail than people can imagine. When you imagine what Avatar movies will be like from where we were. You won’t be able to imagine where we’re taking this. And for me, that’s the fun of getting to reveal it in it’s time.” (The Star)