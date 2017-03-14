Big Bang Theory prequel is officially a-go with Jon Favreau at the helm!

CBS has officially ordered a full season of the much-talked-about “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon”.

What’s more, “Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau is set to exec produce and direct the first episode!

The half-hour “Big Bang” spinoff follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (to be played by Iain Armitage), as the child prodigy navigates his young life in east Texas. Jim Parsons, who established the beloved character on “The Big Bang Theory”, will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan will also star in the first ep, which will premiere during the 2017-2018 CBS broadcast season.