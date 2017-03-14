Script from La La Land director getting the movie treatment

Following the success of his most recent film “La La Land”, it’s probably safe to say Damien Chazelle could be the hottest talent in Hollywood right now. But before he became the youngest ever Best Director winner at this year’s Oscars, and before he broke out with 2014’s “Whiplash”, Chazelle had a script on the 2010 Black List (that is, an industry list of the best un-produced screenplays).

Now Oceanside Media has optioned that script, titled “The Claim”, and will team up with Motion Picture Capital and Route One to turn it into a movie.

The mystery thriller penned by Chazelle follows a single father trying to figure out what happened to his kidnapped daughter while fighting another couple who insist the child is rightfully theirs.

Chazelle is not attached to direct the project.