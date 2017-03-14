Ed Sheeran to guest star on Game of Thrones

What? Ed Sheeran news? Yes you are reading the right website.

News out of SXSW this week is that singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will appear on Game of Thrones season 7, confirmed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at a panel at the Austin festival. Star Maisie Williams is reportedly a big fan of Sheeran, so he was brought in to surprise her.

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

There’s been no further details on what his role would be, but I guess the red hair would make him fit in well in the Scottish surrounds during filming.