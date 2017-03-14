The Girl In The Spider’s Web gets a release date and whole new cast

“The Girl in The Spider’s Web”, film adaptation of the David Lagercrantz novel, has a 2018 release date and director Fede Alvarez has announced his excitement in finding a new lead for the character of Lisbeth. Actress Rooney Mara played Lisbeth Salander in “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”, but Variety reports is not pursuing the role for the upcoming sequel. Written by Steven Knight, Jay Basu & Alverez, this will be the first book in the series to be produced into an English-language film before the usual Swedish adaptations.

While it’s the fourth book in the book series, “The Girl In The Spider’s Web” will become the sequel to 2011’s “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”. The cast will be entirely new, and none have been announced as yet, but I’m sure we’ll all be keeping a keen eye on who will play the protagonist, with names like Scarlett Johannson and Natalie Portman being thrown into the ring.

Alvarez, who most recently directed 2016 horror Don’t Breathe, has expressed his excitement at the new project:

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Alvarez said. “Sony has become family to me and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”

The Sony Pictures production is set for release in October 5 2018, with Principal photography to begin in September of this year.