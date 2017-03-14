Win DVDs simply by watching this exclusive Office Christmas Party clip!

Thanks to eOne, we’ve an exclusive scene clip from the ha-larious “Office Christmas Party” starring “Horrible Bosses” cohorts Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston. The scene, featuring Bateman and TJ Miller, sees two dudes going shopping for politically correct staff Christmas gifts and getting it wrong.

When CEO Carol Vanstone (Aniston) tries to close her hard-partying brother’s branch of the business, he (Miller) and his Chief Technical Officer (Bateman) must rally their co-workers and host an epic office party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY is released Wed 15th March on Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD.