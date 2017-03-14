Jeff Daniels returns to TV with 9/11 drama

Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels has been cast to star in Hulu’s 9/11 drama ”The Looming Tower”.

The “newsroom” actor plays John O’Neill, the determined, at times bull-headed chief of the New York FBI’s Counter-Terrorism unit. O’Neill is rightly convinced that the U.S. has been targeted for attack by Al Qaeda, and faces deliberately insufficient cooperation from other organs of the Federal government, particularly from his counterpart at the frequently antagonistic CIA. A man of appetites, O’Neill is a lover of expensive food and drink, and is involved with at least two girlfriends, neither of whom know about his wife and children.

“The Looming Tower” will be adapted for Hulu as a 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Academy Award-nominated Writer Dan Futterman (”Foxcatcher”, ”Capote”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award winning Director Alex Gibney (”Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief”, ”Taxi to the Dark Side”, and ”We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks”).