Common in revenge thriller from Salt producer

Rapper cum actor Common (“John Wick : Chapter 2”) is set to star in revenge thriller “Quick Draw” for veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Harris Goldberg (“Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo”,” “Without a Paddle”), who is reinventing himself as an action-movie maker, will write and direct the film.

Heat Vision, who broke the news, says it’ll encompass “hyper intense shoot-outs, choreographed car chases, and lightning fast hand-to-hand combat” as the action “plays out across the mean streets of Los Angeles.”

Di Bonaventura, best known these days for the “Transformers” and “G.I Joe” movies, is producing the film with Content Media’s Tom Butterfield and David Greenblatt, the latter through his Greenlit Creative company.

“The narrative (Goldberg) creates is incredibly rich and while intense action defines this movie, the story is also very much character-driven,” said di Bonaventura in a statement.

The movie will shoot in the Summer.